Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Announces $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

NYSE KMF traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $6.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,363. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $6.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average is $5.33.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Company Profile

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

