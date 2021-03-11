Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Swiss Re (SSREY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Swiss Re (OTCMKTS: SSREY):

3/9/2021 – Swiss Re had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

3/2/2021 – Swiss Re was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd operates as a reinsurance company. The Company offers automobile, liability, accident, engineering, marine, aviation, life, and health insurance. It provides wholesale reinsurance products, insurance-based capital market instruments, and supplementary risk management services to Property & Casualty and Life & Health clients and brokers around the globe. Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. “

3/1/2021 – Swiss Re had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/27/2021 – Swiss Re was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd operates as a reinsurance company. The Company offers automobile, liability, accident, engineering, marine, aviation, life, and health insurance. It provides wholesale reinsurance products, insurance-based capital market instruments, and supplementary risk management services to Property & Casualty and Life & Health clients and brokers around the globe. Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. “

2/24/2021 – Swiss Re was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd operates as a reinsurance company. The Company offers automobile, liability, accident, engineering, marine, aviation, life, and health insurance. It provides wholesale reinsurance products, insurance-based capital market instruments, and supplementary risk management services to Property & Casualty and Life & Health clients and brokers around the globe. Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. “

2/23/2021 – Swiss Re had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/12/2021 – Swiss Re was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd operates as a reinsurance company. The Company offers automobile, liability, accident, engineering, marine, aviation, life, and health insurance. It provides wholesale reinsurance products, insurance-based capital market instruments, and supplementary risk management services to Property & Casualty and Life & Health clients and brokers around the globe. Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. “

2/10/2021 – Swiss Re was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd operates as a reinsurance company. The Company offers automobile, liability, accident, engineering, marine, aviation, life, and health insurance. It provides wholesale reinsurance products, insurance-based capital market instruments, and supplementary risk management services to Property & Casualty and Life & Health clients and brokers around the globe. Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. “

1/28/2021 – Swiss Re had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/25/2021 – Swiss Re had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/21/2021 – Swiss Re had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSREY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.69. 746,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,498. The stock has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 0.82. Swiss Re AG has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $24.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.40 and a 200 day moving average of $21.75.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.121 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Swiss Re’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.00%.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

