Unido EP Trading 43.7% Lower Over Last Week (UDO)

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 11th. Unido EP has a market capitalization of $11.84 million and approximately $401,089.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unido EP coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00000890 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Unido EP has traded down 43.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $293.06 or 0.00520048 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00064756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00054984 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00071549 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000624 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $303.69 or 0.00538915 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00074725 BTC.

About Unido EP

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,617,125 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Buying and Selling Unido EP

