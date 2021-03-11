Feathercoin (FTC) Price Hits $0.0466

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. During the last week, Feathercoin has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. One Feathercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0466 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges. Feathercoin has a market cap of $11.03 million and approximately $51,747.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007327 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000068 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

Feathercoin (FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Feathercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

