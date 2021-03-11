Handshake (HNS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $885,925.00

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. Over the last seven days, Handshake has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Handshake has a market capitalization of $108.32 million and approximately $885,925.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handshake coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000533 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,351.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,791.38 or 0.03178935 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $198.87 or 0.00352902 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $540.10 or 0.00958440 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.55 or 0.00393163 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.73 or 0.00329585 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003617 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.33 or 0.00270320 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00021588 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 360,733,705 coins. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

