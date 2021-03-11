Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.21, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Bio-Path stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,630. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average of $4.43. Bio-Path has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $24.34.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Path from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Bio-Path in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

