Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Decreased by Strategic Financial Planning Inc.

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 2.5% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,931,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,026,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,304,000 after purchasing an additional 603,625 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 32,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the period.

VTI stock traded up $2.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $206.61. 68,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,632,723. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $208.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

