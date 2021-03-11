Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $132.65 Million Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,101,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 74,214 shares during the period. Portland General Electric accounts for about 1.2% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $132,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Portland General Electric by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 405.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 25,714 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 118,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,916 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,823,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,554,000 after acquiring an additional 157,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE POR traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,941. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $31.96 and a 52 week high of $55.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.50.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 68.20%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on POR. Mizuho downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.