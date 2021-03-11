C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $454,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 670,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,927,128.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE AI opened at $84.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.19. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.00 and a 1 year high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $151.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new position in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth $2,248,670,000. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,500,317,000. Interwest Venture Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $240,519,000. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $138,750,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $104,063,000.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

