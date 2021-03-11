International Paper (NYSE:IP) SVP Sells $409,350.00 in Stock

International Paper (NYSE:IP) SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE IP opened at $54.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 1.10. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33.
International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IP. FMR LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after buying an additional 16,114 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at $669,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in International Paper by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on International Paper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.
International Paper Company Profile
International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.
