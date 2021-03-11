International Paper (NYSE:IP) SVP Sells $409,350.00 in Stock

International Paper (NYSE:IP) SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $54.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 1.10. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IP. FMR LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after buying an additional 16,114 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at $669,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in International Paper by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on International Paper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.