Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Short Interest Update

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 96.7% from the February 11th total of 323,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,893,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSOI remained flat at $$0.07 during trading on Thursday. 3,617,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,538,092. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02. Therapeutic Solutions International has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.17.

About Therapeutic Solutions International

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc focuses on immune modulation for the treatment of various specific diseases. The company develops a range of immune-modulatory agents to target cancers, enhance maternal and fetal health, and fight periodontal disease, as well as for daily health. Its flagship products include NanoStilbene, an easily absorbed nanoemulsion of nanoparticle pterostilbene to reduc inflammatory cytokine production in cancer patients; and ProJuvenol, a synergistic blend of complex anti-aging ingredients based upon pterostilbene to promote cellular rejuvenation and healthy functionality.

