C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total transaction of $938,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 670,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,167,766.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $84.56 on Thursday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.00 and a 52-week high of $183.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.19.

Get C3.ai alerts:

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03.

AI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on C3.ai from $151.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.