Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Director Alexander J. Denner Acquires 75,000 Shares

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $790,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.55 on Thursday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.99 and a 1 year high of $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a current ratio of 13.17 and a quick ratio of 13.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.46.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 240.80% and a net margin of 27.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,307,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 292,661 shares in the last quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $23,377,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 16,096 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.
See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions
Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.