Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Director Alexander J. Denner Acquires 75,000 Shares

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $790,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.55 on Thursday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.99 and a 1 year high of $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a current ratio of 13.17 and a quick ratio of 13.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.46.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 240.80% and a net margin of 27.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IRWD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,307,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 292,661 shares in the last quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $23,377,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 16,096 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

