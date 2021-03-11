Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Director David E. Goel Sells 56,000 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Director David E. Goel sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $2,349,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $40.30 on Thursday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.63 and a 200 day moving average of $52.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -42.42 and a beta of 0.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $30.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 million. Equities analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,954,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,106,000 after buying an additional 2,114,378 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,953,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 31.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,952,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,571,000 after buying an additional 713,320 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 235.9% during the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 839,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,825,000 after buying an additional 589,563 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,417,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,087,000 after buying an additional 538,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

