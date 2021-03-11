Insider Selling: Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $690,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,563,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Charles Muth also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

On Monday, February 8th, Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total value of $1,681,800.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Charles Muth sold 15,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $1,778,700.00.

Shares of BYND opened at $138.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -308.02 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.66 and a 200-day moving average of $148.51. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.18 and a 52 week high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 187.4% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BYND shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Beyond Meat from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research downgraded Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Beyond Meat from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.06.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.