Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.20

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.20 and last traded at $18.94, with a volume of 1846 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.93.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Wabash National from $10.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average of $15.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.93.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $404.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.10 million. Wabash National had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The company’s revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

In related news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 9,000 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $152,550.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WNC. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wabash National in the fourth quarter worth about $690,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Wabash National by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,226,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,356,000 after purchasing an additional 617,491 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Wabash National by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,900,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,348,000 after purchasing an additional 462,243 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,015,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,721,000 after buying an additional 462,070 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,803,000.

About Wabash National (NYSE:WNC)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and various industrial products primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, and steel coil haulers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

