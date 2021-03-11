Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LPRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Open Lending from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. William Blair initiated coverage on Open Lending in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Open Lending in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.42.

LPRO stock opened at $36.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 11.97 and a quick ratio of 11.97. Open Lending has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $43.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $39.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.19) EPS. Open Lending’s revenue was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Open Lending will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 460,061 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $12,366,439.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,799,662 shares in the company, valued at $102,134,914.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 4,835,747 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $129,984,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,709,479 shares of company stock valued at $260,990,796 over the last ninety days. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 18,931 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 75,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 809,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,646,000 after buying an additional 27,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

