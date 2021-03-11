Wells Fargo & Company Increases Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target to $50.00

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its target price raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 12.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Ventas from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ventas from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.89.

Get Ventas alerts:

NYSE VTR traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $57.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,989. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.99, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.81. Ventas has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $57.81.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ventas will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,591 shares in the company, valued at $7,699,914. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $850,475.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 735,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,610,685.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,976 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,224 in the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 1.2% during the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 22,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Ventas by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Ventas by 5.5% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.