Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.54

Shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.54 and last traded at $7.54, with a volume of 5806 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average is $6.61.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This is an increase from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:USA)
Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.
