Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.54

Shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.54 and last traded at $7.54, with a volume of 5806 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average is $6.61.

Get Liberty All-Star Equity Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This is an increase from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 28,797 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 43,935 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,643 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 80,987 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the period. 11.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:USA)

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.