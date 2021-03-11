Heritage Trust Co Purchases 496 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Datadog were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 45.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DDOG traded up $4.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,699,113. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $119.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.16 and its 200-day moving average is $97.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of -2,583.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $177.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 35,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.51, for a total value of $3,521,166.83. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 321,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $29,695,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 485,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,794,649.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,943,358 shares of company stock worth $197,031,699 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Datadog from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Datadog from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Datadog from $109.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

