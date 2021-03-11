Heritage Trust Co Sells 1,608 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Heritage Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 20,216 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 132,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 44,059 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 39,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 12,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in AT&T by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 235,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 52,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.87. 350,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,262,387. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $213.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.81. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $36.15.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.12.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.