Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlas had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.14%.

Shares of ATCO opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average of $11.20. Atlas has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Atlas from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Atlas in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Atlas from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.21.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

