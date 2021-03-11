Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Acquired by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 127.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 6,944.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 25.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,410. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.96 and a fifty-two week high of $185.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.50.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

