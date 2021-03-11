Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 147,016 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 53.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,016 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $22,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 37,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 48,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab stock opened at $64.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.72. The firm has a market cap of $116.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $66.61.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $640,517.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 14,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $936,775.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,574.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,665,688 shares of company stock valued at $95,957,475. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.77.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

