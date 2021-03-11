uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.53 Million

Brokerages predict that uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) will announce $4.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for uniQure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.20 million. uniQure reported sales of $100,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4,430%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that uniQure will report full-year sales of $277.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.00 million to $551.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $156.67 million, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $248.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover uniQure.

Get uniQure alerts:

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,738.33% and a negative return on equity of 59.64%.

QURE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of uniQure from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. uniQure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $31.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.87. uniQure has a 12-month low of $30.76 and a 12-month high of $71.45. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $27,814.13. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,294.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christian Klemt sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $37,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,269 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,534 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 25,944 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in uniQure in the third quarter valued at $607,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the third quarter valued at about $985,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 10.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 42.7% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on uniQure (QURE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.