Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 224,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,057 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.07% of Kimberly-Clark worth $30,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $133.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.18%.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.92.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

