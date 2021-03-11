Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 353,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 51,337 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $26,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 11,646 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,663,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $200,229,000 after buying an additional 100,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Micron Technology by 2.9% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 98,869 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MU stock opened at $85.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $95.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.29. The company has a market capitalization of $95.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,593,314.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $392,120.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 301,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,748,869.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,120 shares of company stock worth $7,969,167 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.64.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

