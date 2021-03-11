Tower Bridge Advisors Acquires 13,800 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 394.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $695,765.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,831,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,429 shares of company stock worth $3,983,866. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Shares of ICE stock traded up $1.92 on Tuesday, hitting $115.66. 12,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,565,262. The firm has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $119.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

