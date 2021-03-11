Tower Bridge Advisors Raises Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 68,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,878,000 after buying an additional 2,154,160 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $1,455,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 29,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 16,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.03. 380,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,561,098. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $38.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $157.22 billion, a PE ratio of 104.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WFC. Seaport Global Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.79.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

