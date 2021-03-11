American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock Position Increased by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its position in American Electric Power by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in American Electric Power by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 33,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 19,973 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in American Electric Power by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 123,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,288,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.66. The stock had a trading volume of 17,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,143. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.52 and its 200-day moving average is $83.46. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $99.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.81%.

In other news, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $157,102.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $701,697.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,457.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,044 shares of company stock valued at $7,769,081. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.46.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

