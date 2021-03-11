Tower Bridge Advisors Raises Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 118.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,589 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.58. The stock had a trading volume of 50,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,098,985. The company has a market capitalization of $58.47 billion, a PE ratio of -3,600.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.75. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $87.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

D has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

