Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Grows Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 34.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.4% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 37.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 87,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,410,000 after acquiring an additional 23,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.3% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 527,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,383,000 after acquiring an additional 40,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $3.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.92. 241,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,637,865. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.92 and its 200 day moving average is $173.61. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $136.12 and a 1 year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

