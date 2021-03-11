Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $855,000 Stock Holdings in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,461 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc owned 0.09% of Chase worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chase in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Chase by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Chase by 526.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chase by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Chase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

CCF traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.50. The company had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,193. Chase Co. has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $122.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.31.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 7th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $67.18 million during the quarter.

In other news, Chairman Peter R. Chase sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total transaction of $30,022.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 74,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,568,239.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Chase sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $57,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,350 shares of company stock worth $596,010 over the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

