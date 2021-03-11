Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 22,156 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,920 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 22,156 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 30,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,228 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,635 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 17,073 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VOD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.60. The stock had a trading volume of 118,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,623,003. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $18.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.10. The company has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

