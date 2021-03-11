Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,681 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 17,790 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 371.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,569 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 35,113 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 19.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 700,828 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $14,261,000 after purchasing an additional 112,124 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 145.8% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 552,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 327,800 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,368 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,220 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

In other news, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $1,080,620.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $43,769.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,716 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,789. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

BEN traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,641,980. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $28.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.45.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

