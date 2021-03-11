Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $1,841,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $4,944,000. Wafra Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 965,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,969,000 after buying an additional 303,719 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 72,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 132,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,158,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.57. 120,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,717,604. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $80.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $54.39.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on USB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.45.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.