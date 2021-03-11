FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Truist

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Truist from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

NYSE:FCN traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,824. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. FTI Consulting has a 1 year low of $94.87 and a 1 year high of $144.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.41.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $626.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.42 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $1,170,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,860.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCN. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.