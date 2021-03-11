Barclays PLC Sells 27,198 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,907 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27,198 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.90% of Stamps.com worth $32,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the 4th quarter worth about $742,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

In other news, CEO James Nathan Jones sold 14,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.15, for a total value of $3,396,441.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,466.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,625 shares of company stock valued at $12,757,291 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Stamps.com stock traded up $6.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $176.82. The company had a trading volume of 464 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,382. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.40. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.67 and a 1 year high of $325.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.29.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.51. Stamps.com had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 21.50%. Research analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.