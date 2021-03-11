Barclays PLC Buys 18,246 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,246 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $21,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at $69,847,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,205,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,107 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 20,057.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,448,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,362 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 620,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,288,000 after acquiring an additional 337,127 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,573,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,698,000 after acquiring an additional 255,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,201. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $45.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.74 and a 200 day moving average of $40.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. Equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 69.77%.

GLPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.96.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 7,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $318,106.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $1,386,762.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,793,763.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,413 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

