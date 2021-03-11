Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Cuts Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lessened its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,876 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,294 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth approximately $481,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 81.1% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 381,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,117,000 after acquiring an additional 171,015 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 696,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,915,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

BK stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.42. The company had a trading volume of 19,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,288,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.49 and a 200 day moving average of $39.40. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $46.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

