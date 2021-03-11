Barclays PLC Purchases 20,211 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,211 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.11% of Ameren worth $21,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Ameren by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 185,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,983 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in Ameren by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 138,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after acquiring an additional 42,864 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Ameren by 199.9% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 10,929 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Ameren by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 25,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Ameren by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AEE shares. Barclays raised Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ameren from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

AEE stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.89. 719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,248. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.80 and its 200 day moving average is $77.51. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $58.74 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 61.49%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

