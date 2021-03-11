Barclays PLC Sells 180,831 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,147,432 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 180,831 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $29,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WES. FMR LLC raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 320,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 145,604 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $5,321,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,997 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 86,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 18,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 274,868 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 117,780 shares during the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $5.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

WES stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.32. 3,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,094. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.43.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $647.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.07 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.99%.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

