Total Se (NYSE:TOT) Stake Lifted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 215.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 581,216 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 396,998 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Total were worth $24,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Total by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,453,178 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $899,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290,178 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Total by 552.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,035,755 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,521,000 after acquiring an additional 877,076 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Total by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,205,476 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,521,000 after purchasing an additional 706,492 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Total by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,702,383 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $155,167,000 after acquiring an additional 658,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Total in the third quarter worth $16,395,000. 5.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Total from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

NYSE TOT traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $48.26. 8,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,718,006. Total Se has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $49.62. The stock has a market cap of $128.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.51 and a 200-day moving average of $40.37.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. As a group, analysts predict that Total Se will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

