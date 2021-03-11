Full Sail Capital LLC Invests $263,000 in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 700 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Intuit by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,839,000 after buying an additional 43,510 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $28,494,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 4,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit stock traded up $10.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $393.61. 10,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,551. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $423.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $389.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.05.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $156,242.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares in the company, valued at $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,420 shares of company stock worth $2,876,094. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

