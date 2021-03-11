Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Charles River Laboratories International accounts for approximately 2.0% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRL. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.00.

NYSE CRL traded up $8.42 on Thursday, reaching $285.01. The stock had a trading volume of 959 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.58 and a 12-month high of $303.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $278.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.92, for a total value of $492,316.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,680 shares in the company, valued at $9,311,385.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total value of $119,305.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,576.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,207 shares of company stock valued at $24,751,163. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

