Horizon Investment Services LLC Sells 590 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Horizon Investment Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Booz Allen Hamilton accounts for approximately 1.2% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 6,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

In other news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 20,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,861,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 35,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $3,233,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,416 shares of company stock worth $11,799,193. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.09.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.75. 7,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $54.37 and a 12 month high of $100.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.31. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Article: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.