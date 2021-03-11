Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,680 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000.

Shares of CATH stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.38. The company had a trading volume of 10,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,802. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $48.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.53.

