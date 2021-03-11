Nimiq Price Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nimiq has a market cap of $60.64 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,767.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,804.47 or 0.03178709 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $200.39 or 0.00353008 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $546.55 or 0.00962796 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.82 or 0.00392510 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.08 or 0.00329555 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.92 or 0.00271144 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00021654 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,143,213,197 coins and its circulating supply is 7,399,463,197 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

