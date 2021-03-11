Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 58.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Clarivate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

NYSE CLVT traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $22.73. 6,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,486. Clarivate has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $33.55.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $455.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Clarivate’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

