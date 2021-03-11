Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.45 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,647 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $226.57. 75,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,110,504. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $226.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.57 and a 200 day moving average of $205.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.64.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,991 shares of company stock worth $22,641,340. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.